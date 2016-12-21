A torpedo heater with a black tank, 28 tires, and a disassembled go cart were taken from a garage along Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, near Punxsutawney. A black iPhone and 9 fentanyl pain patches were stolen from a home on South State Street in Timblin Borough, Jefferson County.

