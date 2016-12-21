A Punxsutawney man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident along State Route 119 in Henderson Township Jefferson County. 8-year-old Kenneth Mercer of Punxsutawney crossed over the center line in his minivan and struck the Jeep driven by 23-year-old Kera Nesslein of Duncannon.

