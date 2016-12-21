Maddon's 'Integration' push unites community
The legendary actor and comedian participated in the clubhouse festivities after the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and was the life of the party on Friday night in Hazleton, where Cubs manager Joe Maddon hosted his annual Hazleton Integration Project fundraiser at Valley Country Club. "Around the Horn with Joe Maddon and Friends" featured a live and silent auction, along with blackjack, craps and roulette for approximately 350 guests, all of whom all had the pleasure of mingling with both Maddon and Murray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Local Politics
|Nov '16
|Polly Ticy
|1
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC