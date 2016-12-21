Flood Warning issued December 18 at 9:20AM EST expiring December 18...

PAC063-065-181545- /O.CON.KPBZ.FA.W.0025.000000T0000Z-161218T1545Z/ /00000.0.RS.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Indiana PA-Jefferson PA- 920 AM EST SUN DEC 18 2016 ...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST FOR INDIANA AND SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES... At 917 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated that light rain was continuing to fall over the area. As of 917 AM, an average of an inch and a half of rain had already fallen.

