Flood Warning issued December 18 at 9:20AM EST expiring December 18...
PAC063-065-181545- /O.CON.KPBZ.FA.W.0025.000000T0000Z-161218T1545Z/ /00000.0.RS.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Indiana PA-Jefferson PA- 920 AM EST SUN DEC 18 2016 ...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST FOR INDIANA AND SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES... At 917 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated that light rain was continuing to fall over the area. As of 917 AM, an average of an inch and a half of rain had already fallen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|12 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov 25
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Local Politics
|Nov '16
|Polly Ticy
|1
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
|Council
|Sep '16
|Benezette
|16
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC