ExploreJefferson: Search Under Way fo...

ExploreJefferson: Search Under Way for Jefferson Co. Teens Who Went Missing Christmas Day

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Punxsutawney-based state police say Jacob Allen Bradford, 17, and Jesse Lee Goff, 14, left their foster parent's Porter Road residence between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. "Information was received that they may be in the Clearfield area," said state police in a press release issued Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Sat Kenneth Lerch 1
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Dec 6 Mr_Mackey 53
Gold Card deficit Nov '16 Wearer of Pajamas 4
Local Politics Nov '16 Polly Ticy 1
Punxsy poll Nov '16 Am I Late 8
Drug bust (Mar '15) Oct '16 Stinky 3
Council Sep '16 Benezette 16
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC