ExploreJefferson: 11-Year-Old Killed, Three Seriously Injured After...

Punxsutawney-based state police say a fatal crash occurred Friday night on Route 322, at Country Club Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County. State police say a 2002 blue Dodge Neon was traveling west on Route 322 and its driver - 33-year-old Mark Anthony Andrus of Clarion - lost control of it on the snow-covered roadway.

