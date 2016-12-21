EU officials: EU to extend Russia sanctions for 6 months
European Union officials say the EU will extend its sanctions against Russia for six more months to keep pressure on Moscow to respect the fragile peace agreement in Ukraine. Two officials said EU nations backed the deal at Thursday's summit of EU leaders and the formal decision will be adopted over the next few days.
