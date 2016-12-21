Connecticut police chief to retire over nude women photos
A Connecticut police chief says he intends to retire after the revelation that he sent nude photographs of women on his town email account. The Hartford Courant reports Glastonbury Chief David Caron notified town officials Wednesday that he plans to retire after the newspaper asked him about the emails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|12 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov 25
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Local Politics
|Nov '16
|Polly Ticy
|1
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
|Council
|Sep '16
|Benezette
|16
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC