Chestnut Grove Independent Church hosting Christmas musical

Chestnut Grove Independent Church on Lipp Road in Punxsutawney is celebrating Christmas this year on Saturday, Dec. 24, with a presentation of "One Small Child: A Musical for Christmas." A prelude will be held at the church at 6:45 p.m., featuring the hand bell choir, the men's quartet and a mixed ensemble, and at 7 p.m., the choir, directed by Dave Dunmire, will present the musical.

