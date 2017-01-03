Cherry presides over session of DUI c...

Cherry presides over session of DUI court

Tuesday Dec 27

Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over the sentencing of several people who were charged with Driving Under the Influence. They were all ordered to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment, and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's licenses.

