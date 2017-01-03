Cherry presides over session of DUI court
Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over the sentencing of several people who were charged with Driving Under the Influence. They were all ordered to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment, and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec '16
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC