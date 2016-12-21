Both drivers injured in head-on collision

Both drivers survived a horrific head-on collision that occurred on Elk Run Avenue in front of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company at 2:31 p.m. on Friday. According to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a BMW driven by Doreen Neel of Punxsutawney was traveling north on Elk Run Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it drove into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford coal truck, driven by Richard Smith of Brockway, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

