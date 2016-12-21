Both drivers injured in head-on collision
Both drivers survived a horrific head-on collision that occurred on Elk Run Avenue in front of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company at 2:31 p.m. on Friday. According to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a BMW driven by Doreen Neel of Punxsutawney was traveling north on Elk Run Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it drove into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford coal truck, driven by Richard Smith of Brockway, causing severe damage to both vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|23 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov 25
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Local Politics
|Nov '16
|Polly Ticy
|1
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
|Council
|Sep '16
|Benezette
|16
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC