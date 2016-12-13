Barrett Doss & More Will Join Andy Karl in Groundhog Day on Broadway; Cast Announced

Producers Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, and The Dodgers, with Michael Watt , are pleased to announce casting for the Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day , the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin , and directed by Matthew Warchus . Andy Karl will star as Phil Connors in the Broadway production, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic this summer.

