Weather Blog: Impressive June rain to...

Weather Blog: Impressive June rain totals

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NBC2 News

There is no doubt that Southwest Florida has seen major improvement in the drought so far this month. The grass is greener, ponds and pools are filling up, and canals levels are rising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Sun laughsarefree 1
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Jun 2 Rob_the great 25
Labor ready / people ready May 30 YouSuck123 3
does any one know a guy named little rob May 30 Love_bug45454 5
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May 28 Della_sickofit23 117
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) May 25 LamarCapricorn 37
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC