Suspecta s former friends testify in Punta Gorda murder trial
Michael Russo, 29, faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in the death of 18-year-old Kyle Farishian, whose remains were found in a November 2015 fire at the 7-Eleven on the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. The former friends described Russo as having an interest in guns and violent video games.
