Suspecta s former friends testify in Punta Gorda murder trial

Michael Russo, 29, faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in the death of 18-year-old Kyle Farishian, whose remains were found in a November 2015 fire at the 7-Eleven on the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. The former friends described Russo as having an interest in guns and violent video games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.