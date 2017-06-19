Man gets up to 8 years in prison for child sexual assaults

A former Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three girls ranging in age from 5 to 10. The Telegram & Gazette reports that Evan Ingersoll, who formerly lived in Shrewsbury but most recently lived in Punta Gorda, Florida, was also sentenced Wednesday to five years' probation. He pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, and posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.