Judge denies dismissal of Punta Gorda police chief's charges
The judge announced Friday that Chief Tom Lewis will face negligence charges in the death of Mary Knowlton, who was shot and killed by one of his officers during a training exercise. A judge also ruled specific details about Knowlton's death cannot be part of the trial, and neither can Officer Lee Coel's employment history, including his firing from the Miramar Police Department.
