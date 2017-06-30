Florida Police Chief Found Not Guilty of Negligence in Shooting Death of Former Minnesota Woman
After three hours of deliberations, jurors in Punta Gorda, Florida, have found the city's Police Chief Tom Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor culpable negligence in the case of a former Minnesota woman who was accidentally shot and killed during a Citizens Academy training class last August. Seventy-three-year-old Mary Knowlton, a well-known community volunteer, had assumed the role of the officer during the "shoot/don't shoot" exercise on Aug. 9 of last year at the Punta Gorda Police Department when she was mistakenly shot with a live round.
