Florida Police Chief Found Not Guilty...

Florida Police Chief Found Not Guilty of Negligence in Shooting Death of Former Minnesota Woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSTP

After three hours of deliberations, jurors in Punta Gorda, Florida, have found the city's Police Chief Tom Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor culpable negligence in the case of a former Minnesota woman who was accidentally shot and killed during a Citizens Academy training class last August. Seventy-three-year-old Mary Knowlton, a well-known community volunteer, had assumed the role of the officer during the "shoot/don't shoot" exercise on Aug. 9 of last year at the Punta Gorda Police Department when she was mistakenly shot with a live round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 13
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Jun 2 Rob_the great 25
Labor ready / people ready May '17 YouSuck123 3
does any one know a guy named little rob May '17 Love_bug45454 5
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May '17 Della_sickofit23 117
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) May '17 LamarCapricorn 37
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC