Family Event At Fisherman's Village

On Saturday, June 17, 12 4pm, Fisherman's Village invites you to a picnic with family-friendly, fun festivities for all ages, including games, food favorites, face painting by MaryRose, and entertainment by Jeff the Juggler. Enjoy live music featuring bluegrass & folk tunes by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Band, and Bugtussle Ramblers.

