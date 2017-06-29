Defense rests in Punta Gorda police chiefa s trial

Lewis is charged with culpable negligence, a second-degree misdemeanor in the August 2016 citizens academy shooting that resulted in the death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73. The prosecution rested its case Wednesday and after airing a phone conversation between Lewis and a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator to the six-person jury after officer Lee Coel shot and killed Knowlton in a "shoot, don't shoot" scenario during a training exercise. Coel is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

