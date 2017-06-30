Cleanup of toxic sludge in Dunbar underway
A toxic dump site in the Dunbar community is on the verge of being cleaned up after decades of sitting stagnant. For most of the day on Thursday, city public works employees helped clear trees and debris in the way of building a fence around the lot off Jeffcott Street.
