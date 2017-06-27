Charlotte deputies take followers on digital ride-along via social media
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is giving the community an inside look from the palm of their hands using #CCSOTweetAlong. It's to keep people, like Punta Gorda business manager Jessica Tamer, updated with what's happening in the deputies' worlds.
