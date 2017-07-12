Another FL trainer's license suspende...

Another FL trainer's license suspended after greyhounds test positive for cocaine

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WWSB

Another Florida racing greyhound trainer's license has been suspended after officials say dogs tested positive for cocaine. Documents from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation show at least 12 dogs in the care of trainer Charles McClellan tested positive for cocaine.

