Another FL trainer's license suspended after greyhounds test positive for cocaine
Another Florida racing greyhound trainer's license has been suspended after officials say dogs tested positive for cocaine. Documents from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation show at least 12 dogs in the care of trainer Charles McClellan tested positive for cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Jul 9
|Lindalucas
|118
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|13
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Jun '17
|Rob_the great
|25
|Labor ready / people ready
|May '17
|YouSuck123
|3
|does any one know a guy named little rob
|May '17
|Love_bug45454
|5
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|May '17
|LamarCapricorn
|37
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC