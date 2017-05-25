Punta Gorda officera s termination appeal denied
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik on Thursday denied police officer Lee Coel's appeal of his termination from the force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Labor ready / people ready
|May 30
|YouSuck123
|3
|does any one know a guy named little rob
|May 30
|Love_bug45454
|5
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 28
|Della_sickofit23
|117
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|May 25
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Edward Lee Gibby
|May 8
|Curious
|1
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC