Punta Gorda man charged with 10 count

Punta Gorda man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

Friday Read more: WWSB

PUNTA GORDA, FL - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a Punta Gorda man with child pornography Thursday. The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 25389 Panache Lane in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Punta Gorda, FL

