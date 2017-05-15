Punta Gorda man arrested on child porn charges
Rosenberg was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn and one count of distributing obscene material. With all of the controversy surrounding the move to deport illegal immigrants, imagine the surprise when 911 dispatchers in Collier County received a call from a man asking to be deported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edward Lee Gibby
|May 8
|Curious
|1
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC