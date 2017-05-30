Punta Gorda attorney jailed for witne...

Punta Gorda attorney jailed for witness tampering

Friday May 26

Detectives arrested Attorney Tauna Bogle on Thursday, accused of trying to get a witness to lie in court as part of a criminal case she's handling. According to detectives, a witness in one of Bogle's cases went to them and told them Bogle's client would pay him $2,500 to perjure himself.

Punta Gorda, FL

