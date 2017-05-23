Monster Trucks coming to Punta Gorda; Monster Slam 2K17 is set for June 2-3

After a 10-year hiatus, Monster Trucks are coming back to Punta Gorda on the same track that showcased The Rock and Stone Cold. The event will feature Monster Trucks right off the Monster Jam tour as well as American Outlaw Tough Trucks and kart racing, quad racing, lawnmower racing, live music with the Chasing Dallas Band and a Pit Party meet and greet before the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.