Monster Trucks coming to Punta Gorda; Monster Slam 2K17 is set for June 2-3
After a 10-year hiatus, Monster Trucks are coming back to Punta Gorda on the same track that showcased The Rock and Stone Cold. The event will feature Monster Trucks right off the Monster Jam tour as well as American Outlaw Tough Trucks and kart racing, quad racing, lawnmower racing, live music with the Chasing Dallas Band and a Pit Party meet and greet before the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Labor ready / people ready
|May 21
|Alfredd
|2
|Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Nirak
|116
|Edward Lee Gibby
|May 8
|Curious
|1
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC