Higgins Made His Mark as RV Industry ...

Higgins Made His Mark as RV Industry Entrepreneur

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RV Business

Higgins was an entrepreneur in the RV industry from the 1960's to 1993. He successfully started from scratch three RV businesses in Indiana's Elkhart County, including Higgins-Delta Corp. and Cobra Industries Inc., while selling the firms to larger companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friend A. hurst 2 hr Susan 1
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Sat joe 16
News Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann Apr 28 ICE MAN 1
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 27 Prince John 3
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 27 RETIRED LEO 34
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC