Fire officials: Lightning strikes could lead to a sleeper firesa
The Florida Forestry Service and fire crews battled two "sleeper fires" Thursday in Charlotte County, both of which were caused by lightning. "We've had several lighting strikes the past couple of days," said Patrick Mahoney, a wildlife mitigation specialist for the Florida Forestry Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|Thu
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC