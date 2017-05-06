Charlotte man sustains minor injuries after crashing into tree
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 47-year-old man sustained minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a tree on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edward Lee Gibby
|May 8
|Curious
|1
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC