Charlotte County man sentenced for Halloween 2014 car chase
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on Halloween 2014, the state attorney's office said.
