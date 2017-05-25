Charlotte County attorney accused of ...

Charlotte County attorney accused of tampering with witness

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A local child abuse attorney was accused of tampering with a witness, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Labor ready / people ready May 30 YouSuck123 3
does any one know a guy named little rob May 30 Love_bug45454 5
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May 28 Della_sickofit23 117
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) May 25 LamarCapricorn 37
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
Edward Lee Gibby May 8 Curious 1
News Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie... May 4 Bila 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC