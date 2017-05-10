Brush fire closes SB I-75 in Lee, Cha...

Brush fire closes SB I-75 in Lee, Charlotte counties

It was 75 percent contained as of 8:20 p.m. and forward progress of the fire has been stopped. The fire was reported at 5:43 and started in the area of Laguna and Chinquapin drives in Punta Gorda, according to Charlotte County fire officials.

