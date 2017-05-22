Authorities search for accused Charlotte County burglar
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The search continues for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection to multiple residential burglaries, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Labor ready / people ready
|May 21
|Alfredd
|2
|Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|May 17
|Termite
|36
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Nirak
|116
|Edward Lee Gibby
|May 8
|Curious
|1
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC