Are Cape Coral canal levels improving...

Are Cape Coral canal levels improving with Charlotte County water?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: NBC2 News

Since the end of April, millions of gallons of water have been pumping into Cape Coral canals 24 hours a day. "It's frustrating; it's very frustrating," said Ron Brandich as he walked down his back steps to his pontoon boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Labor ready / people ready Sun Alfredd 2
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) May 17 Termite 36
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May 16 Nirak 116
Edward Lee Gibby May 8 Curious 1
News Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie... May 4 Bila 1
News 2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker... May 4 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC