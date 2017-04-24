Weather Blog: Fort Myers snaps 82-year-old rain record
Fort Myers scored the meteorological equivalent of a grand slam on Sunday when record rain fell over parts of the area. Though nearly every community in Lee and Collier Counties saw at least some rain today, the standout winner was Fort Myers.
