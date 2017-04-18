Teachers sell lesson plans online

Teachers sell lesson plans online

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Jenny James is a kindergarten teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda, where free time is hard to come by during school hours, even at night. "Making my own lesson plans, I would say take probably a good hour, hour and a half per evening," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) Apr 13 John 12
News Charlotte County considers lower residential sp... Apr 13 Jenson_2012 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Apr 10 Teresa McDonald 114
hoyusehold dog limits in PGI? Apr 9 savantgary 1
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 5 Not Paul Herman K... 32
Tern Bay (Jan '10) Apr 5 Mel 6
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC