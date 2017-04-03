Suspect arrested in connection to burglary of Historic Train Depot in Charlotte County
Punta Gorda, FL - Detectives with the Punta Gorda Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a burglary at the Historic Train Depot back on March 11th. William Michael Legrand is charged with Burglary, Grand Theft, and Dealing in stolen property.
