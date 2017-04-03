Suspect arrested in connection to bur...

Suspect arrested in connection to burglary of Historic Train Depot in Charlotte County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

Punta Gorda, FL - Detectives with the Punta Gorda Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a burglary at the Historic Train Depot back on March 11th. William Michael Legrand is charged with Burglary, Grand Theft, and Dealing in stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 8 hr Not Paul Herman K... 32
Tern Bay (Jan '10) 22 hr Mel 6
Nude beach (Apr '13) Tue Gary 11
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 31 Karen Levin 113
Labor ready / people ready Mar 22 Gina 1
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Mar 6 The Bostonians 23
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Feb '17 Michele Tyson 70
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Charlotte County was issued at April 05 at 2:52PM EDT

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC