RoadWatch Advisory: SB I-75 Weigh Station Facility Reopens for Service in Punta Gorda
Motorists should expect the reconstructed southbound weigh station on I-75 at mile marker 160 to reopen for service on Tuesday, April 11. Crews have completed work on the reconstruction of the facility. Also, on Tuesday, April 11, crews will begin demolition on the northbound I-75 weigh station.
