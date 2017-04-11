Report: Punta Gorda police made necessary changes after shooting

But city-commissioned report, conducted by former police chief Arnold Gibbs, concluded the department has made the necessary changes in the wake of the shooting that killed Mary Knowlton, 73, during a citizens police academy training last August. "Whatever shortcomings or gaps there might have been, they believe those issues have been addressed," City of Punta Gorda Spokeswoman Sandi Poreda said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.