Report: Punta Gorda police made necessary changes after shooting
But city-commissioned report, conducted by former police chief Arnold Gibbs, concluded the department has made the necessary changes in the wake of the shooting that killed Mary Knowlton, 73, during a citizens police academy training last August. "Whatever shortcomings or gaps there might have been, they believe those issues have been addressed," City of Punta Gorda Spokeswoman Sandi Poreda said.
