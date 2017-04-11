Report: Punta Gorda police made neces...

Report: Punta Gorda police made necessary changes after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

But city-commissioned report, conducted by former police chief Arnold Gibbs, concluded the department has made the necessary changes in the wake of the shooting that killed Mary Knowlton, 73, during a citizens police academy training last August. "Whatever shortcomings or gaps there might have been, they believe those issues have been addressed," City of Punta Gorda Spokeswoman Sandi Poreda said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) 1 hr John 12
News Charlotte County considers lower residential sp... 3 hr Jenson_2012 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Apr 10 Teresa McDonald 114
hoyusehold dog limits in PGI? Apr 9 savantgary 1
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 5 Not Paul Herman K... 32
Tern Bay (Jan '10) Apr 5 Mel 6
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC