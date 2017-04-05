Punta Gorda woman claims top prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Sandy Pedigo, 61, of Punta Gorda, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $792,000.00.
