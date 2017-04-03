Plane makes emergency landing in cow ...

Plane makes emergency landing in cow pasture a half mile from Punta Gorda airport

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WWSB

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. -- Authorities say a plane made a belly landing approximately one half mile from the Punta Gorda airport Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) 9 hr Gary 11
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 31 Karen Levin 113
Labor ready / people ready Mar 22 Gina 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Mar 6 The Bostonians 23
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Feb '17 Michele Tyson 70
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... Feb '17 Dmschwemer 2
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Charlotte County was issued at April 04 at 3:18AM EDT

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC