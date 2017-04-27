North Port man sentenced on cocaine, ...

North Port man sentenced on cocaine, weapon charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

TAMPA, Fla. A 42-year-old Punta Gorda man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug and firearm possession charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mon Maeve Kleisler 115
Friend A. hurst Mon Susan 1
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
News Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann Apr 28 ICE MAN 1
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 27 Prince John 3
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Apr 27 RETIRED LEO 34
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC