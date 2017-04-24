NBC2 wins 8 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
NBC2 won eight 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, honoring the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations. This is the most Murrow awards NBC2 has won in a single year since 2001 .
