Mote scientist presents project on tracking tarpon

Friday Apr 14

Tarpon is iconic on our island, and it's a gem under study for Mote Marine Laboratory scientist Dr. Jim Locascio. He presented a program sharing his latest research on acoustic tagging and tracking of tarpon in Charlotte Harbor to a gathering of island residents on Wednesday, April 12. The scientist has been working with a team of volunteers and fishing captains in southwest Florida on an acoustic tracking program for the past two years.

