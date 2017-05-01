Missing Punta Gorda woman found alive...

Missing Punta Gorda woman found alive in the Keys

A detective spotted Kimie Hashiba's wheelchair and eventually found her lying next to a boat trailer suffering from dehydration. A North Fort Myers mom of five faces a tough reality after stopping to help when she saw an accident on I-75.

