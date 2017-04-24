Interviews show confusion, lack of protocol among officers in citizena s academy shooting
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Interviews of Punta Gorda police officers following the shooting death of a retired librarian by a then-police officer during a citizen's police academy demonstration showed that protocols were missed before the fatal shots were fired.
