Interviews show confusion, lack of pr...

Interviews show confusion, lack of protocol among officers in citizena s academy shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Interviews of Punta Gorda police officers following the shooting death of a retired librarian by a then-police officer during a citizen's police academy demonstration showed that protocols were missed before the fatal shots were fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 2 hr RETIRED LEO 34
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Wed Pill a Delphia 14
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 20 ICE MAN 2
Nude beach (Apr '13) Apr 13 John 12
News Charlotte County considers lower residential sp... Apr 13 Jenson_2012 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC