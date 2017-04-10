Homes threatened as 160-acre brush fire burns in Punta Gorda
Charlotte County Fire & EMS, as well as a number of other units, are on the site of a brush fire in Punta Gorda. Fire and EMS services estimate the size of the fast-moving fire to be 160 acres and say it is zero percent contained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Teresa McDonald
|114
|hoyusehold dog limits in PGI?
|Sun
|savantgary
|1
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Apr 5
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Tern Bay (Jan '10)
|Apr 5
|Mel
|6
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|11
|Labor ready / people ready
|Mar 22
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC