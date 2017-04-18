High-speed chase ends in crash at Pun...

High-speed chase ends in crash at Punta Gorda dog park

Tuesday Apr 18

After refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, a North Port man led Punta Gorda police on a high-speed chase. Nickolas Calvano, 21, of North Port, was charged with fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of a crash, as well as an out of county warrant, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office website.

