Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands
There are 13 comments on the USA Today story from Saturday Apr 22, titled Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands. In it, USA Today reports that:
Florida blaze spreads after ripping through homes, evacuating thousands A growing brush fire in South Florida is destroying buildings and homes, forcing people to flee Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p6ZJ2B Authorities held a 9 a.m. briefing on Saturday, April 22, 2017, to give an update on the 30th Avenue Southeast fire in Golden Gate Estates. This is recording of that news conference.
#1 Saturday
Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related. Unusual forest fires are not climate change related.
Repeat until your lungs are filled with water.
#2 Sunday
Another knicker with a gas can just like in Atlanta. Gotta watch them Florida knickers. They be whack yo.
#3 Sunday
This was a brush fire and not a forest fire. Brush fires are common things in south Florida.
#4 Sunday
Most of them are arson fires.
Gee I wonder who might be doing that.
#5 Sunday
Arsonists?
#6 Sunday
Buybull belt rubbish, whether forest fires start from campers or lightning or arsonists they still burn longer and faster under warming climate conditions for a number of reasons. You have the mind of a three week old mongoloid.
#7 Sunday
That is an insult to mentally challenged people on about 3 different levels.
And it doesn't help support the facts on climate change.
Bottom line, we need clean air and clean water.
Anything we do to protect those resources will help with climate change.
#8 Sunday
It is true that Sarah Palin has asked Ann Coulter to stop using the word "reta rd" as an insult - Coulter did not - but the fact remains that the racist right wing is mentally deficient. Not because of lack of information, but for organic reasons. They are cretins.
Working for clean air and clean water might help in certain ways to reduce carbon emissions, the point under discussion, but they do not encompass all things that would help reduce carbon emissions.
At any rate, my post adequately exposed the idiocy of the right wingers' anti climate science talking point that these "fires were set by arsonists." That true or false claim has nothing to do with climate change's aggravating of these fires. I trust you could understand though the right wing, science denying mental defectives could not.
#9 Sunday
Carbon emissions do have a detrimental effect on clean air and therefore leads to problems with clean water. This also encompasses the acidity of the rain, which damages forests and that in turn leads to more factors in global temperatures rising.
So I would argue that everything we do to clean up the environment is needed to keep the planet viable.
I didn't put those judgints on your post by the way. I agree with much of what you say, I would just say it a different way.
I know from having some uber "conservative" relatives that they function on a level of not giving a damn unless it affects them directly (with the exception of abortion). And at the same time tell me how much they have a personal relationship with Jesus, which I think Jesus may be surprised to know.
For example have one relative who chewed my butt out because I was sad that a developer cut down some lovely oaks and apple trees for what appeared to be no good reason in our neighborhood. We were told it was going to be a park and apparently the developer decided it was too difficult to work around the trees. She called me a tree hugging bleeding heart liberal as if that was a bad thing.
Then when a developer cut trees down next to her house, she had the unmitigated gall to complain to me about it.
And yes, she also has weird ideas about birth control and abortion, which of course has nothing to do with her.
And yet, when it comes to climate change and any environmental concerns, again she doesn't care. And when I ask her why she wants more babies to be born into poverty and a polluted environment her only answer is that I am illogical.
So yes, I agree, the so-called Conservative mindset to me is illogical and mean spirited.
I have met quite a number of people with Downs Syndrome and they are the exact opposite. They actually are not illogical, they are just a bit slow. And their sprit is pure joy.
#10 Sunday
STFU you dirt squirrel
#11 Yesterday
Since the drought ended in 2009 the heavy rains fueled explosive growth of underbrush here.
Must be that global warming stuff.
#12 Yesterday
There is a matter of necessary and sufficient here, or of subset if you prefer.
Not all of the factors in climate change are addressed by preserving clean air and water. Some factors certainly would be addressed by that effort. Not all.
For example, CO2 does not really dirty the air, per se. Yet it is the more persistent greenhouse gas, if not the more "trapping" ones (methane.)
https://www3.epa.gov/airquality/cleanair.html
https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/nature/airpoll...
For example, airplanes don't contribute that much to air pollution. They are a fairly major source of greenhouse gases.
That was the probably semantic point I was attempting to make.
#13 Yesterday
Hey ignorant, impotent white [sic] supremacist [sic], just fyi the phrase "wife beater' in even moderately educated parts of the country refers to a kind of t shirt, not to you.
